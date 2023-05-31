Lucy Liu will star in The Pirate Queen, coming to Meta Quest 2 next year

Singer Studios has announced The Pirate Queen, an upcoming Meta Quest 2 puzzle adventure game starring Lucy Liu, and you can even play three levels of the title at Tribeca Festival, from June 9th to 17th.

Lucy Liu isn’t just the star of it (and obviously, she’s an award winning actress, producer, director, and artist) but she’s going to be executive producing the title, as well as lending her voice to the game.

Check out the teaser trailer below, as well as the official word from the press release:

The game’s narrative is a thrilling journey of cunning, stealth, and daring maritime exploits, beautifully rendered with a visually stunning art style. In addition to providing a rich narrative experience, the game will explore themes of female empowerment and diversity, contributing to the studio’s mission of telling stories that challenge the status quo and spark change. The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend, will explore the life and times of the real-life Cheng Shih, the most successful pirate in history, who, from humble beginnings, commanded a fleet of 70,000 across the South China Sea in the 19th century. Singer Studios has meticulously researched Cheng Shih’s story, ensuring players will experience a historically accurate adventure.

“Lucy is a formidable talent, her performance as the voice of the Pirate Queen is truly exceptional.” said director, Eloise Singer. “It was a pleasure working with her to bring the character to life, her ability to convey depth and nuance into the character have added layers of complexity to Cheng Shih’s personality, making the Pirate Queen a truly compelling and memorable character”.

Speaking about the game, Liu said “I’m really excited to be working alongside Eloise to bring new life to a forgotten story about Cheng Shih – a fascinating woman, who with incredible resilience and tenacity, became a powerful pirate leader during the Qing Dynasty. This project marks the first time I embody a character through immersive storytelling and I’m honoured to join forces with Singer Studios to share this historical narrative with a potentially new and expanded audience”.

Orion Lee (First Cow, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Turning Red, Skyfall) will also be part of the cast for The Pirate Queen, coming to Meta Quest 2 and mobile devices in 2024.