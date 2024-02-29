Tower of Fantasy and EVANGELION collaboration coming next month

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have today confirmed that Tower of Fantasy will be getting a massive collaboration with EVANGELION. Coming March 12, the free-to-play MMORPG will team up with the popular anime to bring players new story content and more.

For fans excited about the Tower of Fantasy and EVANGELION collaboration, here’s an official synopsis of what to expect:

When the arrival of the 4th and 10th Angels from the rift shatters the peace in Vera and invading Angels are spotted outside of Mirroria, three Evangelion outsiders, who are in control of Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapons, team up with Vera Guardians and the Executor to engage in an all-out battle against the creatures. But due to a lack of power, the three Evangelion units are moved into a sealed hangar in Vera where they can be recharged in preparation for the Angels making a comeback. As a backup plan to better prepare for the imminent threat of the Angels, Mirroria also reactivates the original mecha of Tower of Fantasy, which players will specifically use to fight against the incredible intrusion. Players will serve as the pilot to the ancient piece of war equipment in their battle against the Angels alongside the Evangelion units. Along with the original mecha equipment, Mirroria has carried out specialized refitting on a batch of all-terrain vehicles called Soul Plugs. The vehicles are equipped with powerful anti-gravity engines that give them enhanced adaptability to different terrains.

As well as all of this, the Tower of Fantasy and EVANGELION collaboration will also bring Asuka Shikinami Langley to the game as an added simulacrum alongside exclusive content, and New Smart Servant Pen Pen, a partner who will follow players around and help out in combat.