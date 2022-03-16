Shared World RPG Tower of Fantasy to release in 2022, Closed Beta incoming

Hotta Studios and Level Infinite have announced that their shared open world RPG, Tower of Fantasy, will be released on PC and mobile devices in 2022.

What’s more, those who want to get in on the action and find out what it’s all about can sign up for the Closed Beta right now by heading to the official site. The Beta is open to residents of the UK, US, Canada, Germany and Japan only at the time of writing.

Tower of Fantasy takes place in the world of Aida, a “vibrant, anime-inspired” planet. It’s a shared world sci-fi fantasy action game with a huge open world for players to explore and interact with. You can check out the trailer below for a sneak peak at what’s in store.

The world of Aida is a human colony world in deep space, where humanity constructed the titular Tower of Fantasy in order to mine the comet, Mara, for a valuable resource called Omnium. Unfortunately, a terrible Calamity followed the colonisation. This led to the creation of Hykros, an organisation developing technology that allows humans to survive the effects of Omnium radiation.

With a colourful cast of characters, and a world in turmoil to adventure through alone or together, Tower of Fantasy promises an epic experience in a beautiful, dangerous world. Combat looks lively and dynamic, with more than a hint of Genshin Impact about the style on display.

Players who sign up for the Closed Beta can increase their chances by participating in a lucky draw event via the official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Tower of Fantasy is Hotta Studios’ first major release.