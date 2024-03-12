Akuma arrives in Street Fighter 6 this spring

Capcom has revealed that legendary fighter Akuma will be joining the Street Fighter 6 roster in spring 2024 as part of the Year 1 characters. It was unveiled during the Capcom Highlights Day 2 video presentation along with a teaser trailer for his return to the franchise.

Akuma will be available for use across all three game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. Capcom has promised more details on the fighter over the coming months, but just knowing he’s right around the corner is exciting for anyone who knows just how important he is to the legacy of the series. Not only is Akuma joining Street Fighter 6, Capcom has said there will be some interesting announcements regarding the Year 2 content coming soon, along with some new events hitting the Battle Hub.

To say we enjoyed Street Fighter 6 is quite the understatement. In our review of the game we said, “Without wishing to engage hyperbole too much, this is without question the best fighting game package I have ever played. It is almost too much at times, and is a gloriously overwhelming beast that it is way too easy to sink hours of your life into. Having a fundamentally rock-solid engine is one thing, but the fan service and sheer scope of what Capcom has done in terms of additional content mean that it will keep you going far longer than a one-on-one fighter has any right to be able to. It is the sort of game that when DLC is released, you would actually look forward to splashing the cash to extend the fight. A true classic.”

You can watch the Street Fighter 6 Akuma trailer below: