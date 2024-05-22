Akuma joins Street Fighter 6 from today

Akuma is now available to play as in Street Fighter 6 across all three game modes on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The iconic demon can be used in Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub where players can equip their avatar with his move set. Alongside his release, two new Battle Hub experiences are available, as well as four new Outfit 3 designs, and myriad battle balance updates across the entire roster.

With Akuma coming to Street Fighter 6, there’s also plenty of other content coming to the game today including: