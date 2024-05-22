Akuma joins Street Fighter 6 from today

Akuma is now available to play as in Street Fighter 6 across all three game modes on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The iconic demon can be used in Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub where players can equip their avatar with his move set. Alongside his release, two new Battle Hub experiences are available, as well as four new Outfit 3 designs, and myriad battle balance updates across the entire roster.
With Akuma coming to Street Fighter 6, there’s also plenty of other content coming to the game today including:
-
Giant Akuma: A brand new Battle Hub raid event, – “Giant Attack” – pits all players in each Battle Hub server against a larger-than-life Akuma! Accumulate Attack Points by completing various activities, squad up with others in the Battle Hub, then launch a mega-powered Hadoken to defeat the enormous foe by May 31 for special rewards!
-
Test Your Might Against SiRN Akuma: Think you have what it takes to beat the best of the best? How about a stronger, fiercer, smarter version of Akuma? Test your luck at any of the special Battle Hub cabinets and earn exclusive rewards for defeating SiRN Akuma!
-
Suit Up in New Outfit 3 Content: Battle it out in style with all-new Outfit 3 designs for all four Year 1 DLC characters, including Akuma, Ed, A.K.I., and Rashid!
-
Major Battle Balance Update: With the release of the final Year 1 DLC character comes a fresh new battle facelift for all characters on the roster. Check out all the changes in the detailed patch notes here.
-
New Universal Reversal Mechanic: All 22 characters now have a brand-new Recovery Drive Reversal move that can be performed while getting back up from a knockdown!
-
New Combo Trials: Head to Fighting Ground and perfect all new combos for select characters via Combo Trials due to the battle balance update.
-
Custom Music Setting & New BGM Bundles: Want to listen to specific BGM tracks while doing battle? No problem! Check out the new Character BGM Settings in the Audio tab and turn the volume to 11! There’s also a new BGM bundle available for purchase via Dive Tickets or Fighter Coins featuring songs from the Street Fighter series!
-
New Challenge Screens: All new challenge screens are available to spice things up as you gear up for a fight!
-
New Avatar Items: Head to the Shop and check out all the new Avatar items available to deck out your Avatar and fight with a fresh new fit!