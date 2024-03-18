Balatro has sold a million copies, mobile version is happening

Playstack has announced that Balatro has sold a million copies in its first month, while also confirming a mobile version is in development, but don’t get too excited as there’s no dates as such, just yet.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support and enthusiasm from players worldwide,” says Harvey Elliott, CEO of Playstack. “The game’s success is a testament to the quality and creativity that the indie sector can deliver, proving that even in uncertain times, innovative games can thrive. We extend our deepest thanks to every player who has joined us on this adventure”.

At a recent AMA on reddit, the developer that a “daily challenge mode” would be coming, though there’s no timeline as to when that’ll be happening. As well as that, the developer said “We are currently working on the mobile version yes. If we have any new announcement around this we’ll post it on our Discord and Twitter”, and that they are also looking into physical versions of the game, and merch.

Development took “just over 2 years”, as well, and the developer says that “there were times when I didn’t touch the game for weeks or even months, but it was (and is) a hobby so I always came back to it and never became frustrated by the development process”.

LocalThunk, the solo developer behind “Balatro,” shared their gratitude for the game’s reception as well. “I’m so grateful to all the players and people that have made this happen. I still can’t grasp the response to this game, and I am overjoyed that so many people have been able to have fun with my silly creation. I’m so fortunate that I can continue working on my passion as a career. Thank you!”.

In our review, Lyle said: “Balatro may not look like the flashiest or most exciting game you’ll play this year, but it is expertly crafted to create the most exciting card game I’ve played in a long time. The basic poker theme makes it easy to pick up initially, but the amount of depth there is to explore to maximise your points is just staggering. It also has so much content that you could well still be playing it in five years time, and if that’s the case I bet you’ll be loving every minute of it”, and he scored it a 9.5/10.

Balatro is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.