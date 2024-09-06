Apple Arcade is adding eight new games to its ever-growing collection of more than 200 titles including Balatro and NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition. Available now, NFL Retro Bowl 25, Monster Train+, and Puzzle Sculpt are all a part of the service, with the others coming over the next four weeks.

Starting on September 26, the deck-building hit Balatro+ will be available as part of the Apple subscription service for players across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. We adored Balatro when it released early this year and said “Balatro may not look like the flashiest or most exciting game you’ll play this year, but it is expertly crafted to create the most exciting card game I’ve played in a long time. The basic poker theme makes it easy to pick up initially, but the amount of depth there is to explore to maximise your points is just staggering. It also has so much content that you could well still be playing it in five years time, and if that’s the case I bet you’ll be loving every minute of it.”

Then on October 3, more new games come to Apple Arcade. NBA 2K returns to Apple Arcade will another exciting entry from 2K in the form of NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition. The Neighborhood and a revamped Greatest mode are just some of the features coming to the game this year, and it’s always great to dive back in to the basketball game franchise. Subscribers will also be able jump into Food Truck Pup+, Furistas Cat Cafe+, and Smash Hit+.