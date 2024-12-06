Playstack announces new horror, ‘Darkwater’

Playstack and Targon Studios has revealed a brand new co-op extraction horror at yesterday’s PC Gaming Show called Darkwater. After a great year following the success of Balatro, Playstack is continuing the momentum by partnering with Targon to release the horror next year on PC. To coincide with the announcement, a trailer has been released which can be watched at the bottom of this article.

Assemble an elite team of up to 4 submariners as you attempt to survive the icy depths of an alien planet. A mysterious disease has left the surface colonies ravaged and the government has frozen the ocean in response. Trapped below a sheet of thick ice you and your co-op crew must contend with all manner of adversity as you scavenge for precious fuel. Do what it takes to survive.

Darkwater pits you against both humans and creatures, fighting to survive as you travel from outpost to outpost. Without knowing who to trust, it brings a different level of fear as you might bump into potential allies or enemies. There’s also naval warfare against enemy submarines, leaving you to use a variety of on-board systems and featuring a range of weapons, tools, and rooms as you upgrade and customise your submarine. Some of these include:

A range of powerful torpedoes

Harpoons

Decoy mines

Depth charges

Sonar upgrades

Manned torpedoes (for the ultimate in-person surprise)

To survive, players will need to scavenge for fuel and credits, and the ability to dock your submarine in randomly generated deep-sea dungeons to fight whatever might be down there. From creepy abandoned hospitals filled with infected divers to forgotten factories inhabited by alien creatures, there’s plenty of danger for players to find and kill without losing their heads.

Here’s the Darkwater announcement trailer: