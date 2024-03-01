Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is leaving early access in April

BKOM Studios and Paizo has announced that Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is leaving early access on April 4th, adding features requested from the community in the process.

The teams say that there will be “UI improvements, overall gameplay balancing, and Steam Deck compatibility”, and it’ll also mean you can play in local co-op or via Steam remote play.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Step into the role as one of three daring heroes and battle through the horrors of Gallowspire. The Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue all come with their own strengths and talents that will aid them in their efforts against Tar-Baphon. Choose an ally to fight alongside you as you slay hordes of Tar-Baphon’s undead minions, collect and upgrade your arsenal of spells and weapons, and extinguish Gallowspire’s callous bosses. There will be many failures throughout your journey, but aided by an ancient medallion, the heroes can escape death and grow stronger with each attempt. Within the depths of Gallowspire lies the disgraced mythic lich Tar-Baphon, one of Pathfinder’s most ancient and powerful villains. While sealed away beneath his ancient seat of power, he has been deftly plotting his grand return. As the magic that contains him begins to fail, three fearless heroes will rise to the occasion, tasked with venturing into Gallowspire’s depths to defeat Tar-Baphon and repair the wards that seal him away.

The developer says that with the 1.0 release you’ll be able to “Escape incoming damage in a blink of an eye with the all-new dash mechanic, and gain run-deciding buffs with a strategic sip from the potion belt”, adding that “With the addition of dedicated chapters, faster character progression, hyper mode, and new Pathfinder’s collectible cards with official artworks that provide permanent upgrades, every attempt towards sealing away the disgraced lich-emperor brings great reward”.

Check out our earlier hands-on with the Early Access version, here, where Mick said: “As a fan of Vampire Survivors, Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors certainly has my attention. It’s bright and simple, but challenging when it needs to be. It doesn’t bring an awful to the table that feels fresh, but it has enough new ideas to justify its existence in the blossoming roguelite survivor market”.