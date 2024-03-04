In The Thaumaturge, your character, Wiktor Szulski, will grow with you as you progress your journey – he’ll level up as you do things – and you may be curious how this can be done quickly. Well, having finished the game, and understood how the game’s mechanics work fully, we have pulled together everything you need to know. Read on to discover how to level up quickly in The Thaumaturge.

The Thaumaturge | How to level up quickly

Read every document

Curiosity is Wiktor’s best friend in The Thaumaturge. Dotted throughout Warsaw, both out and about, and inside buildings, you’ll come across loads of documents and scraps of paper that you can read. Every time you do so Wiktor will raise his experience slightly. And this is true for anything you can read – from a sign to a tombstone. If a white diamond appears, interact with it, and you will get experience. Most of these don’t require you to stray from your intended path too much to find so can be extra experience to get on your way to something else. Don’t neglect them.

Accept every fight

It also pays to be an aggressive so-and-so in The Thaumaturge. Winning a fight will always net you experience, and normally quite a nice amount. So be sure to engage in it wherever you get the opportunity. Combat in The Thaumaturge isn’t too difficult, especially with a bit of practice and some accumulated Salutors. And the good news is, the game usually saves before each combat encounter, so should the worst happen and you die, you can load right back into the action, and go again, so it’s definitely worth it.

Take on every side mission

You will also accumulate plenty of side missions throughout your journey, in addition to the main quests you will need to follow to see the story through. You’ll pick up experience by doing these extra missions as they will unlock additional areas, things to perceive and interact with, as well as sometimes additional fights. As such you’ll be getting experience left, right, and centre on side missions too. So make sure to not neglect them.

Search for the collectibles

Nabbing collectibles, whether these are the numerous sketches you can find by either interacting with stalls in town or completing short side missions. You can also find the locations of the Steroscopic Photograph booths across town (look out for Star markers on your map) and also keep an eye out for Fashion Magazine and Gramaphone Recordings on your travels. Obtaining any of these will grant you more experience so keep your eyes peeled.

Perception, perception, perception

Your biggest friend in The Thaumaturge is your Perception and it can be used to speed up experience hunting. You can use it to find the next step on any mission, including certain collectibles that have missions of their own. Perception will also mean you don’t miss a hidden item to interact with, and each of these tops up your experience too. So keep pinging it all the time, and watch your levels fly up.

So there you have it, follow these steps and you’ll level up very quickly in The Thaumaturge.