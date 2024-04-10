Cataclismo gets a new trailer, showing off real time strategy gameplay

Indie developer Digital Sun Games has released a new gameplay trailer for RTS-builder Cataclismo during the Triple-i Initiative showcase.

The team says that the trailer introduces players to the protagonist Iris and shows off “all the building tools we’ll have at our disposal to defend our strongholds”. You might recognise the developer name, as it’s the team behind Moonlighter and The MageSeeker, as well.

Check out the trailer, below:

The Cataclismo left the world devastated. But… what if we could rebuild? In Cataclismo players design fortresses, optimize production in the citadel, train and deploy a wide range of troops, and make impactful tactical choices along the way. The game features a 30-hour single-player campaign complete with VA and cutscenes, during which players will become master builders and survivalists while joining Lady Iris, the most promising scholar in humanity’s last city, in a story of hope and home. Alongside the single-player campaign, Cataclismo also offers Survival, Creative, and Skirmish modes, each of which boasts unique ways to play. Whether it’s facing off against increasingly challenging, endless waves of horrors, or building without limitation or fear of monsters, there are lots of exciting adventures beyond the main Cataclismo story. All this and more awaits when Cataclismo launches on July 16, 2024 for Steam.

“Cataclismo is the game we’ve been working on for longer – almost six years already. Now that we’re finally sharing it with the world, we’re all both very happy and quite nervous, too! I really wish you will be able to enjoy and to find beauty in our castle builder”, said Israel Mallén, Communications Manager at Digital Sun Games.

The team has also put together a gameplay video of the developers playing, including Mallén, which you can see below:

Here’s a list of the key features from the latest press release:

Brick Rolled: Tactical brick-by-brick castle construction inspired by LEGO

Tactical brick-by-brick castle construction inspired by LEGO Mix and Match and Mix and Match: Over 100 pieces to mix and match for physics-based stronghold building that allows you to play your own way as you optimize life and production within the castle walls

Over 100 pieces to mix and match for physics-based stronghold building that allows you to play your own way as you optimize life and production within the castle walls Can you Survive the Night?: Brace for the nightly swarms of Horrors and defend your fortress. Or die trying….

Brace for the nightly swarms of Horrors and defend your fortress. Or die trying…. The Gang’s All Here: Deploy a roster of characterful troops with unique tactical specialties and equip them with siege equipment, such as flaming arrows, poison, claw traps, and more

Deploy a roster of characterful troops with unique tactical specialties and equip them with siege equipment, such as flaming arrows, poison, claw traps, and more Did Someone Say Content?: A 30-hour campaign, plus creative, survival, and skirmish modes for endless replayability. Featuring beautiful comic art illustrating a somber world lost to the perilous Mist

Cataclismo is coming to PC via Steam on July 16th.