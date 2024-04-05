Jackbox decade Bundle available now

Jackbox Games is celebrating ten years of releases by releasing the Jackbox Decade Bundle featuring Party Packs 1 to 10 in one collection. It features 50 games including Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Tee K.O., and is available right now on Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Europe.

The Jackbox Decade Bundle is great for anyone looking to guarantee they’ll never have to deal with figuring out what to do with friends again, or as a gift to ensure your loved one is set for every party for the rest of their lives. Play fan favorites like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Tee K.O. with your grandma! Or some hidden gems like Job Job, Role Models, or Monster Seeking Monster with that one coworker who smells like corn chips! The possibilities are truly endless!

The series has been a big hit with everyone here at God is a Geek, and we’ve reviewed plenty of them over the years. In our recent review for Jackbox Party Pack 10 we said, “A solid entry, The Jackbox Party Pack 10 continues the series legacy to provide a fun mix of party minigames. With some lackluster presentation and in-game narrators that start to grate after a few hours play, it’s not all smiles and laughter, but on the whole it’s an entertaining package that will provide a great opportunity to get together with friends and laugh an evening away together. Oh and make sure you play Dodo Re Mi, because it’s an absolute banger.”

If you’ve ever wanted to find a collection of games to keep you busy for hours, we would strongly suggest the Jackbox Decade Bundle. It may be pricey, but if all your friends chip in, it’s one of the best purchases you’ll make, if only for hours of fun drawing inappropriate pictures in Drawful!