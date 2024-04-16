Sea of Stars concept art book is now available for pre-order

Game of the Year 2023 winner Sea of Stars is getting a concept art book, and it’s now available to pre-order.

While the development team is focussing on making the DLC and the newly announced couch co-op mode (and says “we’re very happy with the pace of development on both fronts, it’s still too early to reveal specific details for those yet”), this book is an announcement fans will likely lap up.

Here’s the statement from Sabotage Studios:

Sea of Stars: The Art of Bryce Kho is a 272-page collection of concept art from the game, featuring over 90+ illustrations of concepts for playable characters, NPCs, enemies, bosses, and environments. The book also showcases the creative process through excerpts of conversations between concept artist Bryce Kho and creative director Thierry Boulanger. It’s published in partnership with 3dtotal, and we couldn’t have dreamed of a partner better aligned with the vision we had for it. To say that we’re very happy with the final product would be an understatement. We hope you’ll love it too!

3dtotal is a publisher dedicated to delivering high-quality publications that offer creative insight, expert advice, and essential motivation to artists and enthusiasts. The 3dtotal Publishing audience is very fond of character and concept digital art, making it an obvious partner for this beloved project of ours. Sea of Stars: The Concept Art of Bryce Kho will have a high production value with hardback cover, foil finish on the front cover, and top quality paper. It’s the ultimate resource to admire over 90 illustrations of concept art from all parts of the game. It’s also an intimate window into the many design discussions that took place between Thierry and Bryce during production.

But perhaps we’ve saved the best news for last… as this isn’t just a North America thing, and you can get it in the UK as well. Pre-orders are open now on the 3DTotal, and the release date is May 28th. It’ll cost you £30 if you do want to pre-order. So there you go.