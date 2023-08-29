Sea of Stars Elder Mist boss fight guide

The Sea of Stars Elder Mist boss battle is an early encounter that might have you scratching your head after a party wipe. It might seem like everything you do is counter with a brutal physical swipe, but there’s a key element to the Sea of Stars Elder Mist boss fight that you might be missing that will make the entire fight a whole lot easier. Our guide will walk you through how to beat this giant cloudy enemy, and get going with the story of the game.

Sea of Stars Elder Mist boss: hit the sword

At first, you will automatically be targeting the Elder Mist boss and trying everything you have in your (admittedly small at this point) arsenal. He will counter every attack you make, even magic ones which have only just been re-enabled after battling through the dungeon and learning how to “use magic without magic”.

However, a calm mind here is the tonic. Move the cursor to the right and you will notice you can attack the Elder Mist’s sword. Even at this early stage if you haven’t been doing every encounter you see on screen, you can take it out in 2 hits, maybe 3 if you’re particularly weak. This has to be done as a point of urgency, otherwise he’ll wipe you while you’re trying to heal, and just not doing any damage to his actual hit points.

Don’t worry about Zale, watch the counters

In our tests, his magic moves that you can break the locks for are almost exclusively blunt and moon based. So use Zale when you have plenty of health and time, but watch the counters and prioritise using Valere and Garl. Valere can use her Moonerang move to remove 2-3 of his moon based locks easily, and Garl can then do his blunt damage to stop that.

If you end up struggling, ensure there’s always magic orbs on the battlefield, so that Valere can (if need be) absorb them and do blunt and moon-based damage via her melee attacks. Elder Mist will constantly waste moves bringing back his sword, but you can wipe it out very quickly in 2-3 turns, and get back to damaging him, and stopping him casting.

And that’s it, really. After you have gotten into the rhythm of stopping his sword retaliations, keep at the same techniques and moves until he drops, gives you a cool ability, and sends you on your merry way. It’s worth noting this fight comes back later on, if you’re looking to clear out everything there is to do, but the same tactics apply for both fights.