Zombie Army VR gets a new trailer showing off the story

Rebellion has released a brand new trailer for Zombie Army VR, developed by XR games, and coming to various VR platforms.

It’ll be hitting PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, as well as PC headsets compatible with Steam. Rebellion says that “Zombie Army VR will be the first entry in the Zombie Army franchise to appear on VR headsets and offers fans a new level of spine-chilling immersion”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The game’s campaign takes place alongside the events of the Zombie Army series and sees you take to the field as one of the Deadhunters, an elite squad that is hunting down zombie war criminals. You fight your way through undead hordes near the bombed-out city of Nuremberg to help Captain Hermann Wolff, the Deadhunter’s legendary leader, find his scattered family, and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse. As you navigate the full-length, story-driven campaign alone or with an ally, you will have access to an arsenal of authentic World War II weaponry including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. VR also brings a new level of immersion to the nail-biting action of the Zombie Army series, and you will need to get to grips with using your hands to aim your rifle, dual-wield your side arm with a submachine gun, and master reloading drills. Keeping your head and staying cool as you face hordes of enemies (including Armoured Giants, Suiciders, Sniper Zombies, and more) will be crucial if you are to succeed!

Back in November 2023, Rebellion also released Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior, which we enjoyed, and scored 8/10 in our review. Chris White said: “Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior is true-to-life shooter where every kill feels important. The controls work really well when it comes to preparing your shot and getting your weapons ready, and the range of environments are beautiful to look at. While some missions aren’t doing anything particularly different compared to other shooters, it’s the level of detail and authenticity where Just Add Water have massively succeeded. Enemies can often spot you a bit too quickly, but it puts emphasis on what the role of a sniper has and always will be about: patience, silence, and success”.

So fingers crossed, then, that this one is equally good!

Zombie Army VR is coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest, and PC VR.