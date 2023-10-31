Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior is coming to Quest in November

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior, a virtual reality sniper game coming to Oculus Quest 2, 3, and Pro.

Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior will be launching for £10.99 / €14.99 / $14.99 on the Meta Quest store, and yes you will get to see the X-Ray Kill Cam in a virtual reality environment. Ouch!

Rebellion says that “you assume the role of ‘the Partisan,’ a former Italian resistance soldier, and embark on a campaign to uncover and destroy Nazi ‘wonder-weapons.’ The game offers a compelling story-driven campaign, along with two additional game modes, Sniper Hunt and Last Stand, challenging players to outmanoeuvre expert Nazi snipers and survive waves of enemies”.

Developed in partnership with Just Add Water, in Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior you play as ‘the Partisan’, a former Italian resistance soldier reliving his memories of banishing the Nazi forces from his homeland. The game features a full story-driven campaign in which you uncover Nazi ‘wonder-weapons’ that must be destroyed along with those behind the plans. In addition to the campaign, there are two new game modes: Sniper Hunt and Last Stand. Sniper Hunt is an intense game of cat and mouse that pits you against expert Nazi snipers. Take out a patrol of enemy soldiers to lure out the sniper before relocating, collecting ammo and getting ready to face the next opponent. Last Stand sees you digging in against waves of enemies. You will have to think and act fast to gather weapons and ammunition, and set traps, before fighting to survive against the oncoming forces.

Here’s the list of other game features:

Hyper immersive gunplay

Sniper Hunt pits you against expert Nazi sharpshooters

Hold the line in Last Stand against ever increasing waves of enemies

Authentic World War II weaponry

Experience the brutality of X-Ray Kill Cam in VR

Wide range of difficulty, comfort and control options, including sitting/standing

Feel those bullets hit with ProTubeVR and Haptics support

Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior is coming to Quest 2, 3, Pro on November 30th.