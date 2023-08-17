Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition coming on August 24th

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition, which will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC via digital stores on August 14th and will include all the DLC in one package and more.

The Complete Edition of Sniper Elite 5 will cost $109.99 / €109.99 / £91.99 on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, while it’ll hit PlayStation consoles for $109.99 / €109.99 / £87.99, and PC for $99.37 / €99.37 / £87.96.

Adding all the content from the season pass one and two, DLC missions, loads of weapons, and plenty of skins, here’s the list of everything that comes with the Complete Edition, though there’s free content on the marketplace you can also grab, too.

Full original Sniper Elite 5 game

Kraken Awakes Mission, Weapon and Skin Pack

Saboteur Weapon and Skin Pack

Death From Above Weapon and Skin Pack

Rough Landing Mission and Weapon Pack

Conqueror Mission, Weapon and Skin Pack

Up Close and Personal Weapon and Skin Pack

Concealed Target Weapon and Skin Pack

Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack

Target Führer – Wolf Mountain Mission

P.1938 Suppressed Pistol1938

In addition to the full original Sniper Elite 5 game, with an engrossing nine mission campaign, Invasion Mode, multiplayer and cooperative play, the Complete Edition also includes: four additional DLC missions: Landing Force, Conqueror, Rough Landing and Kraken Awakes; new weapons including fan favourite the Mosin-Nagant, as well as the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol; four weapon skin packs to give your arsenal a unique look; and three DLC character skin packs, including the much loved American Airbourne and Ghillie Suit skins, along with two additional Karl skins. In addition, players will also get the chance to take out Hitler himself in the Target Führer Wolf Mountain Mission.

We reviewed the main game, and some of the DLC as well, and it’s all good. Chris White said in his original review that “Sniper Elite 5 is an impressively layered shooter, where the wealth of options for how you tackle a level is vast. You’re rewarded for getting the job done however you choose, but following the quiet path of a sniper will be more beneficial when it comes to earning XP. While it’s authentic in how patience is key to get that perfect shot, you’re not punished for your mistakes, so if it does go south there’re tons of options to help you get out of a sticky situation. It may be a bit cheesy at times, and some of the voice acting isn’t great, but there’s definitely a solid gameplay loop, and the sense of freedom is what I loved most about it”, and scored it an 8.5/10.

Sniper Elite 5: Complete Edition is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on August 24th.