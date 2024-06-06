Sniper Elite 4 coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Rebellion has today announced its popular title Sniper Elite 4 will be coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac during the holiday season. It has been played by over 30 million people since it launched, and now the BAFTA-nominated shooter is spreading its wings to land on a whole host of new platforms.

Sniper Elite 4 on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad, and Mac (with the M1 chip or later) will feature MetalFX Upscalling along with a whole host of impressive gameplay features, seven years since it originally released including:

Genre-leading sniping defined by advanced, authentic ballistics

Expansive campaign featuring massive maps and boundless strategy

Trademark X-Ray kill cam, including melee and explosive takedowns

Iconic WW2 weaponry: sniper rifles, pistols, SMGs, traps, grenades and more

Upgrade and customise your skills and weaponry as you progress

Tactical traversal mechanics: climb, hang, shimmy and leap across maps!

Back when it released in 2017, we said, “Sniper Elite 4 is a pretty extensive package offering a lengthy campaign with a large amount of customisation and difficulty options to really challenge fans, as well as cooperative modes and multiplayer. The story itself is pretty nondescript, and despite the beauty and detail of the environments, the character animations are fairly ugly, the enemy AI is also pretty dire on occasion getting stuck on the environment or just standing still for easy pickings. Rebellion, however, knows where Sniper Elite’s strengths lie, and that is in the deliciously gruesome slow motion kills are an absolute highlight and are very much a guilty thrill.”

You can watch the Sniper Elite 4 iPhone trailer below: