The Chinese Room’s new game Little Orpheus is out on Apple Arcade

Developer The Chinese Room are best known for popularising the “walking simulator” genre with Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, but they are back with a side scrolling adventure game. Their new game Little Orpheus is out on Apple Arcade now, featuring a Cosmonaut on a journey below the Earth’s surface.

“The year is 1962. NASA are trying to put a man on the moon but in a remote corner of Siberia, a Soviet cosmonaut is heading in the other direction. Ivan Ivanovich is dropped into an extinct volcano in his exploration capsule, Little Orpheus, to explore the centre of the earth.

Ivan vanishes, emerging three years later claiming to have saved the world. In a top-secret bunker, he is debriefed by the fearsome General Yurkovoi. Little Orpheus casts players as Ivan as he recounts an adventure beyond belief: a tale of lost civilizations, undersea kingdoms, and prehistoric jungles deep below the Earth’s crust.

Brought to you in glorious technicolour with visuals inspired by a bygone era of adventure, Little Orpheus is a serialised adventure inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land That Time Forgot.”

I think it’s fair to expect some interesting storytelling from The Chinese Room, and a new narrative heavy game arriving on Apple Arcade should be met with a lot of excitement. It seems like every week there’s a new interesting game on Apple’s subscription service.