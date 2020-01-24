Apple users have new power options incoming, with the Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank – XVIDA’s Alternative to Apple’s Smart Battery Case.

“By combining magnets and wireless charging technology in an ultra‑slim, stylish, compact design, this classy, multi-function portable charger will conveniently keep your phone charged wirelessly. A small and lightweight charger, it won’t weigh down your phone;

and when combined seamlessly with an XVIDA Case, it will provide an extra power boost when you need it the most!

When at home and plugged-in, this charging pad works just like any other wireless charger. Ready to go? Unplug and use it as a convenient power bank to charge your phone wirelessly. Enables pass-through charging while connected to a power source, giving you the

ability to charge 2 devices at once, one wirelessly and the other via cable through USB A port.”