Sniper Elite: Resistance release date announced

Rebellion has announced the release date for Sniper Elite: Resistance, coming to PC, Xbox (via Game Pass), and PlayStation. The game will launch on January 30th, and there will be a physical edition (published by Fireshine Games) as well.

Pre-orders are open now, and as we say, it’ll be a day one launch in Game Pass as well. On PC it’ll be on the Windows Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

A new trailer has been released showing off the release date, which you can check out below:

In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Harry Hawker, agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead role for the first time in the series as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe – something so powerful, it guarantees the Nazis would win the war. This new standalone story runs in parallel to the events of Sniper Elite 5 and turns the attention towards the hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France. As you would expect from the Sniper Elite franchise, the game offers unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat. Players can also expect huge agency on how to complete your mission, with optional kill List targets, multiple infiltration and extractions points, and side missions. Sniper Elite Resistance also introduces Propaganda Missions, a brand-new style of side mission to the series. Locate a unique Propaganda poster in each of the main campaign’s levels to unlock a Propaganda Mission where you become a Resistance Fighter.

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release:

Full length, standalone campaign playable in both single-player and co-op

Authentic arsenal of World War II weaponry, featuring fan favourites as well as new additions

Customise and upgrade weapons to fit your playstyle

The trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot.

Engage in cat and mouse multiplayer in the fan favourite Invasion mode

Once you’ve set your scope, take things online with adversarial multiplayer

In addition, Rebellion has also announced the Deluxe Edition, which will include “additional Season Pass content when that launches later in the year.”

Sniper Elite: Resistance is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on January 30th, 2025.