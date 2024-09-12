Atomfall “survival pack” announced by Rebellion

Rebellion, the team behind the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army titles, has announced Atomfall Survival Pack, and it’s available to pre-order now.

The biggest part of the Atomfall Survival Pack s the 20cm high diorama of a UK telephone box, which you will also see in the game. There’s a chance many people won’t have seen one before, since they have been slowly disappearing over the years, as mobiles because the main way of calling people while out.

Available to pre-order now from the Rebellion Store, the Atomfall Survival Pack also includes a tin lunchbox with a ‘Battler Britton’ design (from Rebellion’s Treasury of British Comics), a drinks coaster from the in-game pub, postcards and a rosette. The collection is completed with an exclusive B.A.R.D (British Atomic Research Division) pin badge and poster. Players will also receive a cosmetic skin for their in-game metal detector as bonus content. Releasing in March 2025, Atomfall is a new singleplayer survival-action game from Rebellion. Based on a fictionalised timeline following the events of the Windscale disaster, in the north of England in 1957 Atomfall blends brutal combat and consequence-based investigation with exploration and survival horror in an immersive and hostile game world, inspired by 1950s Britain, Cold War paranoia, and mysterious folk horror.

The pre-order option is only for a limited time, too, as it’ll close on October 11th, so if you want to get in on this, you’ll need to head to the official Rebellion store asap. It is worth noting, though, that the Survival Pack doesn’t actually include a copy of the game itself, so you’ll still have to pick that up separately if you want to play, this is more of a collector’s edition type thing.

Atomfall is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series S|X (also on Game Pass), and PlayStation 4 and 5 in March 2025.