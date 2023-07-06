Sniper Elite 5 final content pack announced: “Kraken Awakes”

Rebellion has announced the details of the final content pack for Sniper Elite 5, “Kraken Awakes”, which will also include a new versus map called Abandoned Quarry. The developer says that it’s not just going to add a new narrative to play through, but there will be new additions to your arsenal, as well.

There’s an all-American look for Karl with a Patriot weapon skin and American Airborne skin. There’s the Mod.712 pistol, which allows you to detach magazines and has a great automatic fire rate, which Rebellion says is great for close quarters combat.

Check out the new trailer, showcasing the Kraken Awakes content for Sniper Elite 5, below:

Intel gathered in previous missions has revealed that Operation Kraken is still a looming threat that demands your immediate action. Karl Fairburne, the legendary sniper, must utilise the cover of darkness and harness the power of shadows to sabotage an under-construction aircraft carrier, that is the new home of Operation Kraken, and ensure it never sets sail. The fate of the Allies hangs in the balance as you face off against Friedrich Vogel, former deputy to Abelard Möller and the new mastermind behind this diabolical scheme. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure as you navigate an intricately designed military dock and unravel the mysteries hidden within the sprawling aircraft carrier. With an abundance of secrets waiting to be uncovered, take your time to gather valuable intel and gain the upper hand in your mission to save the world from impending doom.

The Kraken Awakes DLC is available now, as part of Season Pass Two (priced £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99), or as a separate purchase for £9.99 / €10.99 / $10.99. The new content adds a new multiplayer map, Abandoned Quarry, which Rebellion says will cause “heart-pounding firefights as you explore the treacherous depths of the old mine”, and adds that you can “seek out vantage points and hidden corners in the nearby coal processing centre, providing ideal sniping sightlines across the map. Whether you prefer the stealthy approach or all-out gunfire and action, the Abandoned Quarry offers an adrenaline-fueled experience for Snipers of all playstyles”.

We covered the Landing Force DLC, which was ace, as Chris White scored it 8/10 saying “It all boils down to whether you enjoyed the main game, and if you want the same high-quality of level design, this is definitely for you”.

Sniper Elite 5 is out now for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.