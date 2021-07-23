Sniper Elite 4 gets a free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rebellion has today released a free ‘Enhanced’ upgrade to Sniper Elite 4 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Available to download now, the update delivers gorgeous visuals up to 4K. It also brings super smooth 60 frames per second gameplay and greatly improved load times, making this the definitive Sniper Elite 4 experience.

Watch the new gameplay trailer showcasing Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced here:

The increased frame rate ensures super-smooth gameplay enabling you to pull off even better shots. You can then view the results in the series defining kill cam in glorious detail, up to 4K, with enhanced contrast sharpening.

Sniper Elite 4 is set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor. It continues the series’ World War Two heritage by transporting players across the beautiful Italian peninsula. From sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to colossal Nazi megastructures, ancient forests and hidden mountain monasteries. Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of Fascism, and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun.

If his mission fails, there will be no Operation Overlord, no D-Day landings, and no Victory in Europe.

The Sniper Elite 4 free upgrade is available now. Play Sniper Elite 4 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch and Stadia.