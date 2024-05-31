EvilVEvil gets a July release date for PC and console

Developer Toadman Interactive has announced that EvilVEvil, the “ultimate vampire power fantasy cooperative first-person shooter” is coming on July 16th to PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

EvilVEvil will also be giving potential players an earlier look at the game by being including in the Steam Next Fest, with a demo available from June 10th. But that’s not all, it’ll also be part of the Guerrilla Collective showcase on June 6th, which kicks off at 10am PT (6pm UK time, 7pm CEST). The showcase will reveal an all new character trailer, featuring one of the game’s main protagonists.

EvilVEvil is a fast-paced first-person vampire shooter that rewards you for mowing through hordes of enemies without remorse. The game features a cast of badass vampires, each with powerful abilities and a heavy dose of attitude. Shoot your way through their story as you uncover the plans of the evil Zagreus and his devoted cultists.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Unveil the Dark Conspiracy: Immerse yourself in a gripping narrative as you unravel the sinister machinations of Zagreus’ fanatical followers. Every mission brings you closer to the heart of evil, where you’ll confront the ultimate threat to humanity.

Blood-Pumping Co-Op Action: Join forces with up to two fellow vampires in adrenaline-fueled battles against the forces of darkness. Or take on the cult alone and prove your prowess as the ultimate vampire.

Unleash Your Inner Evil: Dive into a selection of diabolical vampires, each with their own unique playstyle and abilities. From assassin, to berserker, to arcanist, choose the vampire that best suits your preferred method of hunting.

Forge Your Own Legend: Craft your perfect vampire warrior by enhancing their strengths and shoring up their weaknesses with a diverse array of powerful artifacts. Mold your character to fit your preferred style of combat and dominate the battlefield.

Arm Yourself For Battle: Equip yourself with an arsenal of deadly weapons, from modern firearms to ancient relics of the night. Whether you favor the rapid-fire chaos of an SMG or the elegant precision of a revolver, the choice is yours.

Harness Unholy Power: Take customization to the next level by modding your weapons with an extensive selection of upgrades. From explosive rounds to vampiric life-steal, tailor your arsenal to suit your preferred method of destruction.

EvilVEvil is coming to PC via Steam, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on July 16th.