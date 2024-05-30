Horizon Chase 2 released on Xbox and PlayStation today

Previously only on PC and Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Publishing has announced Horizon Chase 2 is out today for Xbox and PlayStation 5.

The PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X version of Horizon Chase 2 will include online multiplayer, but also cross-platform compatibility, not just with each of the newly released versions, but also with the Nintendo Switch and PC version (on Epic Games Store) as well. On top of that, the game will be discounted for the first two weeks with a 20% off price, making it cost 24.99 USD, or Euros.

An evolution of the award-winning racing franchise and developed by AQUIRIS, now Epic Games Brasil, Horizon Chase 2 proudly takes its arcade inspirations and turbocharges all the senses through immersive, high-speed gameplay that’s easy to learn but hard to master. This is the golden age of arcade racing brought back in a modern and completely evolved experience. Race in 66 tracks across 6 countries around the World (and beyond!) in a unique, entirely 3D art style and unlock 11 amazing cars. From the vibrant colours of each landscape to the immersive conditions of different weathers, all enhanced by a thrilling soundtrack created by Top Racer composer Barry Leitch, this game evolves the arcade racing experience to the next level. New horizons will steer you to the beauty of a stunning and inviting visual trip with no return.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Crossplay multiplayer – All game modes can be played online with up to 4 players from PC (Epic Games Store) or any Console platform. Thanks to Epic Online Services, it’s easy to connect with your Epic friends and race around the world!

Customizable cars – unlock new cosmetic items and upgrade your attributes in World Tour mode to find your perfect racing style.

Online races and challenges – take on the best from around the world and push your skills to the limit in the high-octane Playground mode.

All-new art style and music – a feast for the senses, with a vibrant new art style, weather effects and a Barry Leitch soundtrack.

Horizon Chase 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC via Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.