Batman: Arkham Shadow gets story trailer

Brand new details regarding the recently announced Batman: Arkham Shadow have been revealed in an awesome story trailer. Shown off at tonight’s Summer Game Fest presentation, The Dark Knight is back and ready to dish out his own kind of vengeance against The Rat King in a VR title developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios.

Although we got no gameplay in the trailer, the tone is a different kind of dark, feeling more like Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’ that came out in 2022. Players will don the cape and cowl and participate in exploration, stealth, and free-flowing combat, just like the exceptional Arkham games from Rocksteady.

It’s the Fourth of July, and Gotham City is besieged by a new threat: the mysterious Rat King and his cultish devotees. Public officials have been abducted, including Batman associates Commissioner Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent. The Rats have pledged to execute them in one week’s time for “crimes committed against the people of Gotham City.” As widespread rioting engulfs the city, Batman races to prevent this so-called “Day of Wrath,” but it all goes wrong. Set between the events of Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Asylum, you’ll experience the origins of such iconic characters as The Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, and more, as

Batman grapples with the contradiction at the core of his identity—the use of force in pursuit of peace.

Batman: Arkham Shadow features a story-driven campaign where you’ll use the grapple gun to get around a detailed Gotham, glide through the dingy streets, punch and fight foes while deflecting attacks and projectiles, and more. It all sounds to good to be true, but this game is actually happening, and we can’t wait until it releases this fall. The fact you can wait on vantage points and string enemies up on them, scour crime scenes and solve puzzles, and even use smoke bombs just like the caped crusader is so exciting.

More info is set to be revealed soon, but you can watch the Batman: Arkham Shadow story trailer below: