Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree | How to access the DLC

For those patiently waiting for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, it is finally here, and the Realm of Shadow is ready to be explored. It’s a significant piece of DLC that fans are going to love, but there’s a small caveat before diving in. Two bosses need to have been defeated in the main game in order to reach the Shadow Realm, and while many will have already fought at least one of them, both need to have been slain. We have put together this Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree guide to show you how to access the brand new expansion, so read on to know which bosses need to have been felled, where to go, and what to do before stepping foot onto the Gravesite Plains.

How to access Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree: Defeat Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood

Without defeating General Radahn at Redmane Castle in Caelid, you’ll not be given the opportunity to face Mohg, Lord of Blood at Mohgwyn Palace. The latter will be the boss that might have been missed, but it’s vital if you want to explore the Realm of Shadow and find out the fate of Miquella.

To face Radahn, there are a few ways for this to happen:

Complete enough of Blaidd and Ranni’s quest until Sorcerer Sellen tells you that to get to Nokron, you must defeat him

Communicate with Witch Hunter Jerren and Blacksmith Iji after starting Ranni’s questline

Enter Atlus Plateau and rest at any Site of Grace, then travel to Redmane Castle

To face Radahn, you must do one of the following:

Visit the Sending Gate at the Consecrated Snowfield

Complete White Mask Varre’s questline until you receive the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, then use it to travel directly to the palace

If you’ve already done this back near the release of the game and can’t quite remember which Site of Grace will be the best one to travel to (assuming you’ve already discovered it), it’s the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint. Once there, head up the stairs to the left of the entrance to the mausoleum and keep right. Pull the lever and watch the huge platform descend, jump on, and wait until you get to the top.

Talk to Needle Knight Leda and touch Miquella’s withered arm

After reaching the location of the Mohg, Lord of Blood boss fight, you’ll see a cocoon with Miquella’s arm hanging out, as well as one of the DLCs new NPCs, Needle Knight Leda. She’ll end up playing a role in the events of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, but at this point she’s who you’ll need to talk to and the next step in how to access the DLC. Once you’ve spoken, interact with Miquella’s arm to be transported to the Land of Shadow, and from there, your new adventure awaits. Good luck, tarnished!