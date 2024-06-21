Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree | What level should you be to play the DLC?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is an exception expansion that provides even more incredible combat and exciting exploration to an already phenomenal game. With it coming over two years since the original release, there has been plenty of time for players to play through multiple times and level up their characters as high as they can. That doesn’t mean new players won’t be able to dive in at a certain point, but regardless, you still need to have a high level to be able to enjoy the DLC comfortably. We put together a guide that will tell you what level is best to play Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Shadow of the Erdtree: What level should you be?

There are some tough enemies in the new DLC, and some of the bosses will push you to your limit. Despite the Realm of Shadow being filled with challenging combat around every corner, if you’ve reached at least level 100, you should be able to play the DLC. Saying that, to comfortably enjoy Shadow of the Erdtree, it would be recommended to be sat between 120-150 if you don’t want to struggle too much.

If you can defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood you’ll be OK

As we’ve mentioned in our guide on how to access the DLC, the one boss you need to defeat in the base game to reach the Shadow Realm is Mohg, Lord of Blood. If you’re able to beat this boss with relative ease, you should have no issues taking on the bosses in the DLC.

High vigor is important

One last important detail for players entering Shadow of the Erdtree is to have a high vigor. Even the enemies wandering around the world will strike painfully hard, and when you get to some of the bosses, their one-shot capability is a constant threat. If you have over 50 vigor, you’re going to be relatively OK, but the higher the better. It would be one stat to focus on once you begin levelling up in the DLC as well.