Goodnight Universe voice cast revealed

Los Angeles-based studio Nice Dream has today announced the voice cast for its upcoming game Goodnight Universe. The studio was recently founded by the co-creators behind the exceptional BAFTA Award-winning Before Your Eyes, and already this new title has been nominated for a Tribeca Games Award.

In the narrative adventure Goodnight Universe, you’ll play as Isaac (Lewis Pullman), a six-month-old baby developing mysterious psychic abilities. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. The game will also feature an immersive “face-tracking” mode, expanding on the innovative use of camera-based technology that the team is known for.

The voice cast for Goodnight Universe includes Lewis Pullman (Top Gun Maverick, Lessons in Chemistry) as Isaac, Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911, Superstore), Al Madrigal (The Daily Show, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Tessa Espinola (S.W.A.T, The Big Show Show) as Isaac’s family. Two supporting cast members have also been announced in Timothy Simons (VEEP, Don’t Worry Darling) and Sarah Burns (Barry, Unfrosted).

While Goodnight Universe isn’t out yet, we adored Before Your Eyes and in our review we said “Before Your Eyes is a compelling story about love and loss, told in such a tender and brutal way. It never holds back, making the ending so powerful. The blinking mechanic works brilliantly throughout, and if the sensitivity settings slip, they can always be corrected quickly. The music is sublime, as are the visuals, and the voice acting makes the story so believable. As Benjamin’s narrative starts to unravel, so too does your emotional stability, and it is this that makes your ability to blink affect the game how GoodbyeWorld Games intended.”

You can watch the teaser trailer for Goodnight Universe below: