Knockout City developer is back with Midnight Murder Club, launching “Fall 2024”

Velan Studios, the team behind Knockout City is back with a new game called Midnight Murder Club, which is coming “Fall 2024″.

Midnight Murder Club is a ” tense new first-person shooter party game of hide and seek and shoot in the dark” currently announced for PC, and the team says “the unique pitch black gameplay has players slowly creeping through the inky darkness of an old Victorian mansion, armed with only a flashlight and revolver, trying to complete their mission and survive”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

As they navigate through the dark hallways, they must keep an eye out for other club members that might be hiding in the shadows, more than willing to kill to be the last ones standing. Midnight Murder Club is a new heart-pounding and hilarious first-person shooter party game for friends Players will have to brave four thrilling modes of play to survive in Midnight Murder Club. Kill-or-be-killed in Deathmatch, a 2v2v2 and free-for-all formation mode in which players must rack up the most kills, or try to survive the night in Free for All, where club members navigate the mansion alone, aiming to be the most deadly by the end of the round. Hunter/Hunted mode sees two players take on the role of hunter to track down and prevent the remaining four players from finding and burning four hidden effigies, while Thief in the Night mode pairs players together in teams of two to sneak through the mansion and steal valuable items. All modes of play will test players’ wits as they navigate through complete darkness with only a flashlight to complete their survival mission.

“With Midnight Murder Club, we started with a simple game jam idea of a shooter in the dark and we quickly realized that we had something unique,” said Eric Feurstein, Game Director, Velan Studios. “By playing with light, dark and sound, we’re able to offer a riveting gameplay experience that keeps players’ adrenaline pumping. Playing in pitch darkness is an immediately novel experience where you’re scared to turn your flashlight on for fear that someone will see it, but also don’t want to turn it off for fear of losing your way. You’ll strain your ears to hear footsteps in the darkness, calling out to the shadows, and dreading the response. These are the primal fears we are tapping into with Midnight Murder Club.”

You can wishlist the game on Steam here, and it’s coming in Q4 2024.