Midnight Murder Club coming to PS5, crossplay demo out now

Developer Velan Studios has announced that Midnight Murder Club is coming to PlayStation 5 as well as PC, and will be crossplay. Oh and as a bonus, there’s a demo available right now.

Originally only announced for PC, Midnight Murder Club is the first game from the studio since Knockout City, and is “a six player shooter-in-the-dark set in a sprawling, pitch-black mansion, where the only light you’ll ever see will come from a flashlight piercing the darkness or gunfire piercing your heart”.

Check out a trailer, below:

When you can’t rely entirely on sight, sound becomes that much more important. Midnight Murder Club has detailed positional audio, which we paired with a fantastic implementation of proximity chat for a truly immersive experience. If your teammate’s speaking to you in the main hall, their voice will echo realistically through the hall and into the surrounding rooms. When a gunfight breaks out in another part of the mansion, you’ll be able to accurately follow the muffled player laughter and gunfire to point you in the direction of the action. It’s like you’re actually in the mansion! In a game where using all of your senses matters, working with PlayStation to bring DualSense-specific features to both PS5 and Steam was the obvious choice. While stumbling around in the inky black mansion, the DualSense controller adds an unprecedented sense of touch to the game when you bump into something. Running your hand along the wall to keep your bearings, bumping into a suit of armor, and struggling to open a door as you escape gunfire is brought to life like never before thanks to DualSense. To further immerse you in the mansion, we use adaptive triggers to give weight to every click of your flashlight and every pull of your trigger.

The full game will have more modes, but right now in the demo you can try:

Free-for-All – Six people enter the mansion, and the player with the most kills when time runs out wins.

Thief in the Night – Three teams of two scour the mansion for valuable skulls to deposit into a vault. When the last vault closes, the team with the most money wins.

The demo is available for PS5 and Steam until December 22nd. The team doesn’t have a firm release date for the game yet, but it’s likely to come to early access in “early 2025”.