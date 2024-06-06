Octopath Traveler on PS5 and PS4, while Octopath Traveler II comes to Xbox

Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler is available to buy on PS5 and PS4, while Octopath Traveler II is available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The award-winning RPG series is now available to play on every format, and what’s even cooler, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play both titles as part of the service’s extensive library.

The series has sold over four million copies worldwide, and each entry can be experienced on their own as there’s no continuation of story. Team Asano has added a free update to Octopath Traveler II to celebrate the news, giving players a chance to participate in ‘Extra Battle’ mode, available after defeating the final boss in the final chapter.

In our review of Octopath Traveler II, we said “There’s so much more to Octopath Traveler 2 once you get stuck in, too. After half a dozen hours you’ll start to discover secondary jobs and will be able to combine the powers of your eight heroes. There are also side quests that send you exploring the entire map, the ability to switch between day and night to make enemies tougher, and passive abilities that are ridiculously powerful once you find the right combinations. Even well past the fifty hour mark, I was discovering new elements to the game and loving every moment.

There has to be a special mention to the visuals and audio of Octopath Traveler 2. The pioneers of the HD-2D art style have done it again, with gorgeous lighting effects and stunning locales that absolutely took my breath away. All of the audio is superb too, from the consistently exceptional voice acting to the soundtrack I can’t get out of my head. This game honestly has it all.

Octopath Traveler 2 not only lives up to the first game, it surpasses it in every conceivable way. The combat is as fresh as it felt five years ago, the stories really resonated with me, and the visuals are simply unmatched. As long as you have the time to invest in this mammoth RPG, you won’t be disappointed with this phenomenal experience.”

You can watch the trailer celebrating Octopath Traveler on PS5, PS4 and its sequel on Xbox here: