Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate coming to Switch in July

Super Evil Megacorp has announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 17th.

Previously on mobile devices (where it has received 22,000 5 star reviews from players, the publisher tells us), this marks the console debut of the game, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. It’ll cost $29.99 on Switch, and you can pre-order it now.,

Check out the release date trailer for the TMNT roguelike, below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate puts players in full control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo in an all-new story written by legendary comic book author Tom Waltz and Kevin Michael Johnson. Featuring Super Evil’s unique, fluid combat style mixed with strategic and surprising rogue-like gameplay, the result is a tubular Turtles experience with scores of replayability. The game features fast-flowing combat, a diverse build system that will allow players to create the elemental infused Teenage Turtle of their dreams, bodacious co-op capabilities for up to 4 players, and improved visual design, graphics and audio quality. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is designed with Super Evil’s core philosophy that gamers across platforms deserve to play beautiful, responsive and shared experiences. This guiding principle also fuels Super Evil’s proprietary EVIL Engine, known for unlocking the best possible player experiences by delivering high-performance graphics and precision controls across the widest range of hardware and screen sizes.

It’s been a busy time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles recently, as they’ve been having somewhat of a renaissance, with games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, The Cowabunga Collection, and even the fantastic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, so fingers crossed that Spintered Fate makes the jump from mobile to console well, and fans have another fun one to play.

TMNT: Splintered Fate is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 17th.