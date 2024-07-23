Archetype Entertainment reveals short story for upcoming sci-fi RPG Exodus

The developer behind the sci-fi RPG Exodus, Archetype Entertainment, has revealed a short story and some concept art for the game.

We’ve dropped the start of the Exodus short story below for you, but first, let’s remind ourselves what the game is all about, with a cinematic trailer.

The short story is called “The Travelers – Humanity’s Eternal Warriors”.

The loud echo of the steel door closing on your ship, the silence that grips your heart as you depart, and with each and every star you pass, a subtle reminder that time is ticking away back home. Becoming a Traveler is no small feat. There is no training program to ease the transition into a lonely and isolating life that comes to surround you like a skin you cannot shed. The act of balancing the known threats looming over your homeworld versus the unknown dangers you will face on your mission is the first trial you have to conquer. Everything else is just table stakes as we used to say back on Earth. Nothing you have experienced up to this point can prepare you for the perils that await. But you know that. That’s why you became a Traveler. The fear of losing everything, even our very lives, is not daunting enough to deter us from our goal – ensuring the survival of our species. What defines us? We believe in the value of our inheritance and the promise of our heritage. The belief that we will survive, and triumph, is in our DNA—it is the most powerful weapon we have against our Celestial adversaries. We have not lost that spirit that empowers us to confront the unthinkable and believe we can prevail. Humans share an undying faith that we are meant to be. History has taught us to stand firm in the presence of evil and to tap our inner strength—to harness our faith in humanity as the power to fuel our actions. This bond unites us in our commitment to humanity’s survival, to our salvation. Against the Celestials, it is our secret weapon. Well, one of them anyway.

The official Exodus site will have the rest of the short story, if the above has whet your whistle. Check it out, here.

If you’re interested in the game, you can join the Founders Program, which is also at the above link. Becoming a founder gets you an Aegis Space Suit. Your suit will carry the “founder’s patch” which can show you off as an early founder, while you can also refer friends, and if you refer three or more you can get “The Traveler’s Cloak” which is seen in the cinematic trailer.