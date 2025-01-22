Exodus gets a new short story, following on from last year’s gameplay reveal

Archetype Entertainment has followed on from 2024’s gameplay reveal for Exodus with a new short story, offering more to explore.

The game has a lot of eyes on it because it looks to be channelling vibes from Mass Effect, and given the developer pedigree, that makes sense. The gameplay trailer was revealed late last year and looked very impressive, but it seems Archetype Entertainment are really pushing the lore, with a short story.

The new short story is called “The Bequest”, which you can read the opening of, below. Click here to read the full thing.

Travelers exist outside of time. Going on Exodus, living on the edge of lightspeed, is a form of immortality. When you return home years or decades – maybe even centuries – will have passed. Friends and family will age and die. New generations will take the gifts you bring and use them to advance and evolve society in your long absences. But you will remain the same – young and unchanged. Or so it seems to those left behind. But even on Exodus, time still passes, albeit slowly. Eventually a Traveler’s hair goes gray, and wrinkles crease their skin. Until one day the cost of Exodus – the sacrifice and the struggle – is more than the aging body and spirit are willing to pay. Retired Travelers are relics. Leftovers from a distant past. But they are honoured and revered – the link to a glorious legacy, and the key to the next generation of heroes that will ensure humanity’s survival.

This isn’t the first narrative burst the developer has released, and as far back as July 2024 we had “The Travelers – Humanity’s Eternal Warriors”, which you can also find information on, here.

Exodus is likely coming to PC and modern consoles, but we don’t have a release date yet.