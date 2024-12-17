Exodus gameplay shown in new trailer

Archetype Entertainment has revealed a look at the gameplay for Exodus during a livestream from the co-founders of the company.

James Ohlen and Chad Robertson, Co-Founders of Archetype Entertainment, as well as Tim Miller (founder of Blur Studio) shared a look at the game, while also talking about the Amazon Prime episode of the game of Secret Level, which also premieres today.

Check out the video, called “The Traveler’s Creed”, below:

Join the Travelers, as they sacrifice their lives to travel through the Centauri Universe on a dangerous mission to save an isolated Awakened civilization from enslavement by Celestials. Our service – our sacrifice – discovers worlds, seeds hope, breaks empires.

As you can see, it’s labelled “pre-alpha”, but seems to have shades of multiple games. There’s some Mass Effect in there, for sure, but it even gave us shades of Dark Space.

Around thirty seconds in you can see a grapple hook of some kind is involved, and that despite the “pre-alpha” label, it looks pretty nice already. Then of course there’s a giant bear in space suit. The combat shows both melee and ranged abilities, so you can shoot and get up close, but there’s also melee.

None of the UI is present, so it’s hard to fully gauge what’s going on at all times. Regardless, it sure looks pretty. That said, still no release date, and all we really know is what we can see, and that it’s coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The team is describing it as “A new AAA science fiction action-adventure role-playing game franchise from Archetype Entertainment”.

There is some form of founder’s program on the official site, that offers:

Become a Founder and receive the EXODUS Aegis Space Suit!

Your Aegis Suit carries the Founder’s patch identifying you as an early Founder

Refer 3 or More Friends, earn an additional in-game reward – The Traveler’s Cloak as seen in the EXODUS GAME Cinematic Trailer.

Exodus is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.