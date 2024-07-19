Dungeonborne hits Steam early access today

Developer Mithril Interactive has announced that Dungeonborne, a PvPvE extraction RPG has hit Steam early access.

With its medieval fantasy setting, Dungeonborne seems to have a lot going on in terms of what it actually is, but it’s had some successful playtests, and the publisher says it was one of the most played games during the February Steam Next Fest. It has already garnered a “mostly positive” review response on Steam, too.

Check out the free to play early access trailer, below:

Dungeonborne is a first-person dungeon-crawler that blends elements of tactical extraction shooters and battle royale games within a dark fantasy setting. Adventurers brave enough to forge their legend can now venture into castles of old and face the dangers alone or team up with up to two friends. The game’s combat system is both fluid and multifaceted, featuring special moves like gap closers and perfect blocks, as well as environmental factors that players can utilise such as vantage points and trap locations. With high stakes where defeat means losing everything, success in Dungeonborne demands tactical decision-making, strategic use of player classes, and mastery of the game’s deep combat systems.

The game has launched with eight player classes: Fighter, Priest, Rogue, Swordmaster, Pyromancer, Cryomancer, Death Knight, and Druid. The team says that “each class boasts a unique spell and ability kit, allowing for diverse play styles and strategies.” There are also ten unique weapon pairings, and over 80 individual items that can change how a class plays.

Based on feedback from the recent playtests, the developer has implemented the following changes:

A new multi-skill system offering expanded options for each class

New active skills for Fighter, Death Knight, Rogue, Cryomancer, and Priest

Comprehensive class and weapon balance adjustments

Itemization improvements to enhance the gameplay experience

PvE enhancements and matchmaking lobby improvements

Client/server optimization

Addition of a new South America server region

“The Early Access launch marks a pivotal moment in Dungeonborne’s evolution,” said Elvis, Lead Producer at Mithril Interactive. “It’s an opportunity for us to continue refining and balancing the game alongside our passionate community. The improvements we’ve made based on playtest feedback are just the beginning. We’re committed to continuous development, ensuring Dungeonborne becomes the ultimate extraction RPG experience for both veterans and newcomers.”

Dungeonborne is out now on PC via Steam early access, and is free to play.