GameMill announces The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

Publisher GameMill has announced a new 2D side-scrolling beat ’em up, The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, coming to PC and consoles on September 20th. It’ll be coming to PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PlayStation 5.

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble will be set in the locations of the first three movies, and it’s an officially licensed product from Sony Pictures, with the team saying it “lets you step out of the dojo and into the streets of the 1980s San Fernando Valley and Okinawa”.

Battle waves of challenging enemies in this fast-paced, side-scrolling beat ’em up adventure, brought to life with colorful pixel-art visuals and chiptune music. Play as Daniel LaRusso, Mr. Miyagi, Ali Mills, and Kumiko as you take on Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, Terry Silver and others intent on establishing dominance over Miyagi-Do Karate forever. Master intense martial arts combat in frenetic brawls inspired by iconic arcade beat ’em ups.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Relive the Classic Movies: Experience the adventures of the original The Karate Kid trilogy like never before while facing the challenges put forth by Cobra Kai and other foes. Brawl through 12 levels inspired by the films, including Topanga Beach, West Valley High, Cobra Kai Dojo, the All Valley Tournament and more!

Experience the adventures of the original The Karate Kid trilogy like never before while facing the challenges put forth by Cobra Kai and other foes. Brawl through 12 levels inspired by the films, including Topanga Beach, West Valley High, Cobra Kai Dojo, the All Valley Tournament and more! Retro-Inspired Action : Crane kick your way into a stunning pixel-art world that pays homage to the golden age of 16-bit gaming. Immerse yourself in the ’80s with a chiptune soundtrack that captures the spirit of the era.

: Crane kick your way into a stunning pixel-art world that pays homage to the golden age of 16-bit gaming. Immerse yourself in the ’80s with a chiptune soundtrack that captures the spirit of the era. Become a Martial Arts Master: Execute powerful combos, perform signature moves, and defend against your enemies’ relentless attacks. Each level presents new challenges and foes inspired by the films’ most memorable characters.

Execute powerful combos, perform signature moves, and defend against your enemies’ relentless attacks. Each level presents new challenges and foes inspired by the films’ most memorable characters. Battle Challenging Foes: Face off against legendary villains like Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, Terry Silver, and other formidable opponents across 12 intense levels.

Face off against legendary villains like Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, Terry Silver, and other formidable opponents across 12 intense levels. Karate Co-op: Fight alongside your friends in local co-op action for up to four players as Daniel Russo, Mr. Miyagi, Kumiko, or Ali Mills!

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble is coming to PC and consoles on September 20th.