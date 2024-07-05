Today, Coffee Stain Studios revealed the 1.0 launch date of their factory-building simulator, Satisfactory. With over 5.5 million copies sold during its five years of development, Satisfactory will be leaving early access on September 10, 2024, leaping into a new phase of conveyor belt goodness in version 1.0.
The jump to version 1.0 is celebrated in a brand-new trailer. You can watch the Satisfactory launch trailer below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=febekpSoEbA
A Flushing Toilet?
The new trailer, showcases the Pioneer protagonist in a bathroom-related nightmare sprinting by the mighty machines of Satisfactory. Luckily, now premium plumbing is now a reality, the HUB’s once trivial toilet has been updated with an advanced flushing mechanism, providing an extra luxurious worker experience for fans.
Satisfactory Launch | What is it all about?
Satisfactory is an open-world factory-building game with a dash of exploration and combat for 1-4 players. Enterprising Pioneers are tasked with charting and exploiting a vast and diverse alien planet to construct and automate intricate multi-story factories. Players must also defend themselves against hostile alien lifeforms, automate vehicles, and research new technologies to keep improving their constructs.
Since entering early access in March 2019, Satisfactory has received eight major updates, and hundreds of smaller updates, introducing a plethora of new features and ways to play. With its close-knit community of supporters, each update has been a collaborative effort with player feedback influencing many decisions along the way.
Having sold more than 5.5 million copies, Satisfactory’s journey has been an exciting experience for both developers and fans alike, and 1.0 aims to be a conclusion to the early access page of this story.
There’s been a lot of love for Satisfactory here at God is a Geek, and we’ve enjoyed its zen-like sense of creativity and experimentation throughout the five years the game has spent in early access. For more Satisfactory content, check out our 3-part interview with Snutt Treptow, the Community Manager at Coffee Stain Studios:
Satisfactory is out now on PC in Early Access. The 1.0 version of the game launches on September 10, 2024.