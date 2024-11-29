Satisfactory update addresses crash fixes, adds new features

Coffee Stain Studios has announced a new patch for Satisfactory, and it seems to be one of the first big ones since the game hit 1.0.

The team says that “There’s a lot of crash fixes and some bug fixes like Frame Windows not allowing snapping, as well as plenty of performance optimizations as well as some more options requested by our modding community”, adding: “This patch also includes a new setting called “Voice Chat Detection” in the options menu under Audio, this is a setting for Audio Attenuation so you can choose whether external applications or microphone input can lower the in-game volume so everything is easier to hear.”

It’s a fairly large patch, so let’s get into the details:

Gameplay related

Copy pasting settings now works on Generators and Extractors

Clearance Boxes (White Outlines) no longer show up for lightweight buildables (Foundations/Walls) which are built inside of a Blueprint designer

Clearance Box for the Blueprint designer no longer shows if you’re building inside of it

Satisfactory Bug fixes

Fixed a crash related to Upscalers on lower spec GPUs when using FXAA (CompilePipelineStateTask::CompilePSO) (This was the crash on startup that would require using -dx11 as a launch option for a workaround, using this command to avoid this crash should no longer be necessary)

Fixed a crash in Multiplayer when entering a vehicle with another player already inside of it

Fixed Creature Spawners not being visible on Radar Towers

Fixed Creature Spawners being loaded causing performance hitches

Fixed build mode status carrying over when sampling in Multiplayer, meaning you would sample an entire blueprint when trying to only sample a part of it in some scenarios

Fixed Customizer Quick Switch not working for Clients in Multiplayer

Fixed a crash when a player attempts to pause the boombox music before being loaded in all the way. Also safeguarded against other input crashes with the boombox

Fixed a Crash when there is a Failure to open Save game and blueprint files for reading

Fixed white boxes appearing in the compass when Train Stations would be built from Blueprints in some scenarios

Fixed Frame Windows not allowing other buildings to snap to them

Fixed hard drives being voided from drop pods if they are left there and the game is saved and reloaded

Fixed Wires not being upgradable

Fixed issue where MK6 belts would sometimes not transport the proper amount as displayed in the UI and end up clogging

Fixed crash on shutdown related to WWise

Fixed performance issues in huge factories related to Wwise voice starvation

Fixed Power Pole wire splitting dismantling highlight displaying for everyone, it should now only show for the player that is building the hologram

Tech Art

Fixed a few places where the Ocean was clipping

Tweaked the customizer logic for Conveyor belts and Pipelines

Updated Physics of the Cables on the Constructor

Optimizations to the Buildable Subsystem and Tick System

Satisfactory Audio updates

Voice Chat Detection (Volume attenuation) is a new setting under Options > Audio (This setting will reduce the game-volume when input from other applications or from your microphone is detected, full explanation is on the in-game tooltips in the options menu)

There’s a lot more on the official post, including the known issues relating to the patch itself.

Satisfactory is out now for PC. Read our interview with the team here.