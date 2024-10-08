Goat Simulator 3 coming to PS4 and Xbox One this month

Coffee Stain Publishing has announced that Goat Simulator 3 will be coming to the last-generation of consoles this month. That means those of you on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can finally play the game, and not miss out on the eccentric goat fun.

It won’t just be the base game, either, it’ll include “all free content updates, and the separate Multiverse of Nonsense DLC”, and it will have cross-ownership with the console generations, and also cross-save on Xbox formats.

The publisher explains, saying:

Players that own the Goat Simulator 3 base game, Multiverse DLC, or 2-in-1 bundle on PlayStation 5 will have access to the same content on PlayStation 4, and vice versa.

Players that own the Goat Simulator 3 base game, Multiverse DLC, or 2-in-1 bundle on Xbox Series X|S will have access to the same content and save files on Xbox One, and vice versa.

It’ll also feature two-player split screen as well as two player online multiplayer for those on the same platform. Here’s some of the other key features:

Goat Gear Galore: Choose from over 350 customisation options and be the goat of your dreams. From alternate goat skins to goat gears with unique game-changing abilities, choose what your heart desires!

Choose from over 350 customisation options and be the goat of your dreams. From alternate goat skins to goat gears with unique game-changing abilities, choose what your heart desires! Minigame Mayhem: Grab a friend and enjoy 7 unique mini-games across the island of San Angora, including Prop Hunt, Hoofball, and The Floor Is Lava!

Grab a friend and enjoy 7 unique mini-games across the island of San Angora, including Prop Hunt, Hoofball, and The Floor Is Lava! Embark on Your Own Adventure: In this sandbox game, you make the rules! Complete quests, discover secrets and collectibles, or just roam around and cause chaos – whatever floats your goat!

In this sandbox game, you make the rules! Complete quests, discover secrets and collectibles, or just roam around and cause chaos – whatever floats your goat! Additional Content: Goat Simulator 3 has had numerous free content updates since its original launch, and they all come as part of the Gen 8 package! That includes the Easter, Summer, and Holiday updates, with even more to come!

“We’re thrilled to be able to give PS4 and Xbox One players access to our baa-rilliant game.“ saidSantiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. “With 8th generation consoles joining the party, Goat Simulator 3 will now be available on 8 different platforms… As the kids would say, we really ‘ate’ with this announcement – they do still say that, right?”

Goat Simulator 3 is out now for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S|X, and coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 24th.