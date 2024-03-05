Midnight Ghost Hunt leaving early access on March 21st

Developer Vaulted Sky Games and publisher Coffee Stain has announced that Midnight Ghost Hunt is hitting 1.0 on March 21st.

The team says that there has been lots of updates since the Steam early access launch in March 22 (it also hit Epic Games Store in June 2023), including new maps, skins, weapon improvements, and hero props, and the developer has even revamped how progression works and including dedicated servers.

There’s a new trailer, which you can check out below:

The 1.0 launch will add changes to the maps, with the team saying “from visual tweaks, to complete overhauls changing the flow of play”, adding: “Following an in-depth process of refinement and updates led by player feedback, Midnight Ghost Hunt has gone through significant changes to improve the game’s overall balance, and refine its thrilling hide and seek gameplay”.

“We are beyond excited to finally bring Midnight Ghost Hunt out of Early Access into the hands of our players,” said Sam Malone, creator and lead developer at Vaulted Sky Games. “This two-year Early Access period has given us a fantastic opportunity to really listen to everyone’s comments and opinions and make some great changes. We’re now super proud of where we have the game for its 1.0 launch. Existing fans will love the 1.0 update, and we hope to see new faces join the hunt!”

“Working on Midnight Ghost Hunt has been an incredible process to be a part of and we’ve been so impressed by the work of Sam and our great development partners who’ve all worked hard and contributed to making this game what it is today,” said Robin Cederholm, Producer at Coffee Stain Publishing. “All the love and effort poured into this project for the past 2 years and several years before the Early Access launch has been a wild roller coaster for everyone. It’s great that we can now finally celebrate that the game is launching fully.”

Midnight Ghost Hunt is available now in early access on Steam and Epic Games, and hits 1.0 on March 21st.