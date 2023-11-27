Goat Simulator 3 developer shows first look at vehicles update

Goat Simulator 3 developer Coffee Stain North has given fans a glimpse at plans for the upcoming vehicles update, and future DLC.

After just announcing Goat Simulator 3 would be coming to Steam (it’s currently on consoles and Epic Games Store) next year, a weekend developer update video showed off the ideas coming to the game further down the line, and in the not too distant future, too.

Featuring Creative Director Santiago Fererro, the term “fast and furry-ous action” is used in the press release, confirming a vehicle-focussed update is coming. The team is adding “a whole host of sweet new rides, including the ever-versatile trolley, as well as a brand new mini-game”. The Creative Director also revealed “behind the scenes progress on the development of the skins and gear from our community design competition, discussed the game’s upcoming releases on both Steam and mobile, and talked about the game’s first official DLC”.

Check out the developer video, below:

Half of the video is a viewer Q&A, whereby Fererro confirmed that Steam Workshop support isn’t currently planned, and that the Steam and Epic Games Store version will allow people to play multiplayer together, and that cross-platform isn’t off the table, but there’s no current plans to do it. Also Xbox and PlayStation players can’t play together, while iOS and Anrdoid players can.

Chris White gave the game an 8/10 in his review, saying: “While Goat Simulator 3 isn’t going to win any awards, it provided me with hours of fun. I’ll never forget some of the crazy shit I did while travelling across a world filled with pop culture references and inventive missions, and I’ll never grow tired of headbutting hippies, police officers, and office workers, or throwing them off the tops of buildings. If you’re looking for a game that is guaranteed to make you laugh and offer hours of unrelenting enjoyment, I can’t recommend this enough”.

Goat Simulator 3 is out now for PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s coming to Steam, iOS, and Android at a later date.