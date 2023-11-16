Deep Rock Galactic reveals November “maintenance” update

Developer Ghost Ship Games has released the details on its November “maintenance” update for Deep Rock Galactic, coming to PC today, and consoles on November 30th.

This update will allow players to toggle on and off the season 4: Critical Corruption content, add a new weapon reward system, balance changes to enemies and weapons, and also adds a host of quality of life improvements.

We’ve got a brand new update trailer that you can watch below, but the salient info is also from the press release a little further down.

Optional Seasonal Content Toggle and Critical Corruption Updates

Dwarves who have completed all 100 levels of the Season 04 Performance Pass can now opt in and out of Critical Corruption content.

Switching off Season 04 removes Lithophage Corruption Zones from the map, and seriously reduces the likelihood of miners encountering any Lithophage Warnings and Events.

Plus, dwarves seem to have built some immunity to Rockpox, as it’s easier to both avoid infection build up and to break out of infection when stuck.

This toggle feature will be incorporated into future Seasonal updates.

Natural selection comes to Hoxxes IV

Several of the creatures dwelling in the mines have seen changes to physiology.

Those encountering Stingtails will find an increased cooldown on its signature grab attack, and increased vulnerability to electric and explosive damage.

These critters also have seen relative health scaling and breakpoints, to encourage daring solo-dwarf-takedowns.

Smaller changes have made the Septic Spreader’s acid globs now able to be shot down in midair, and both Dreadnoughts and Oppressors are vulnerable to electrocutions.

Introducing the Weapon Maintenance Reward system

Deep Rock Galactic is also introducing a brand-new Weapon Maintenance reward system.

Dwarves can earn experience using any gun to unlock a new paintjob for the weapon. This new reward system kicks off with four new paintjobs for each gun, one for each season of Deep Rock Galactic so far, and will continue to introduce new paintjobs to unlock as new seasons come to the game.

As with all seasonal content, these won’t be locked, and will still be accessible after a season finishes.

Deep Rock Galactic is out now for PC and consoles, this update will hit today on PC (November 16th) with the console version getting it on November 30th. Check out the full patch notes via Steam, here.