New sandbox tactical RPG NITRO GEN OMEGA announced

During “The Spill“, developer DESTINYbit has announced a new tactical RPG called NITRO GEN OMEGA, coming in 2025.

The team is the one behind the game Dice Legacy, and it is apparently a “spaghetti anime” which blends “cinematic Mech battles, team management and Sandbox RPG elements”.

You can check out the info and a new trailer, below:

NITRO GEN OMEGA pushes tactical RPGs in a new direction with an innovative timeline combat system that blends turn-based tactics with cinematic, anime-like visuals, offering players a fresh way to experience strategic battles. Drawing inspiration from titles like Fire Emblem for team management and Battle Brothers for open-world exploration, NITRO GEN OMEGA offers a unique experience that stands out in the tactical RPG genre. The announcement trailer features striking in-game footage that blurs the line between tactical gameplay and anime, offering an exciting first look at the tactical gameplay they will experience in the battle against the machines, as well as glimpses of the activities the characters can take part in aboard their mobile airship base.

The team behind the game says: “Set in a future where humanity lost the war against the machines, you are the commander of a mercenary crew, surviving by taking on contracts for the few outposts still standing. Build and tune your Mech. Recruit pilots and watch them bond aboard the airship: your mobile base. Complete contracts and engage in high-octane cinematic Mech battles featuring a unique timeline system. Play solo or join a persistent online world featuring permadeath, where every character is procedurally generated.”

DESTINYbit adds that: “NITRO GEN OMEGA is an innovative “spaghetti anime” sandbox tactical RPG, featuring high-octane cinematic Mech battles which combine deep strategic gameplay with striking visuals that look like you’re watching the episode of an anime.”

Aside from the format (PC on Steam) we don’t have much else to go on right now. As we say, it’s coming in 2025, and it sounds interesting.

NITRO GEN OMEGA is coming to PC in 2025.