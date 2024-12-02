Satisfactory “FICSMAS” update is back for another year

Coffee Stain Studios has announced the annual “FISCMAS” update for Satisfactory is now here, adding a new research tree, decorations, and more.

Given that the game finally hit 1.0 this year, the update is exciting as it’s the first since the game is officially out. Coffee Stain says: “It’s FICSMAAAAS! Diving into this limited-time update, players will soon see presents falling from the sky, a new research tree available in the MAM, and a chocolate-lacking advent calendar in the HUB. Through a combination of exploration, production, and opening advent calendar doors, players will get access to new festive decorations like ornaments, candy canes, snow, and even a mighty FICSMAS tree.”

As you’d imagine, the update (following on from the first major update since it hit 1.0) is out for both Steam and Epic Game Stores, and here’s the list of key details:

Advent Calendar

From December 1st-25th, players can check the advent calendar daily by opening the relevant door to receive a new reward

These rewards include resources, festive skins, FICSMAS recipes, decorations, FICSIT Coupons, snow, and much more

For those struggling to find the right door, there’s a handy hint button in the bottom-right corner of the menu

Gift Drops

Keep your eyes on the sky as massive presents parachute softly to the ground across MASSAGE-2(A-B)b

Secure these FICSMAS Gifts and process them in MAM research and production buildings to unlock new items

New MAM Research

The FICSMAS Holiday Event research tree is now available for players to complete with 13 research items to discover

Satisfactory FICSMAS Optional Event

FICSMAS is an optional event which can be toggled on and off in the settings menu

Format Changes

FICSMAS Gift drops are now smaller in size, making them less of an obstacle and much easier to secure

Data cartridges are now available in the advent calendar, which are used in the new MAM research tree

Many FICSMAS event recipes are now available through the advent calendar, making it easier for players to progress should they misplace a key item

Satisfactory is out now for PC via Steam and Epic Game Store.