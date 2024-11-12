Songs of Conquest hits PS5 and Xbox Series S|X today

Lavapotion and Coffee Stain Publishing have together announced that Songs of Conquest is out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X today.

After a good few years in early access, the PC (Steam) version hit 1.0 in May 2024, and there has even been new major DLC content announced in the form of the “Vanir” addon, which is still set for “Winter 2024”, adding a new faction, maps, and hero units. The console version will give new players a chance to enjoy the game, which you can see in action via the trailer below.

Songs of Conquest is a turn-based strategy game where you lead powerful magicians called Wielders and venture to lands unknown. Wage battles against armies that dare oppose you, hunt for powerful artifacts and expand your territory. The world is ripe for the taking – seize it!

“It’s been a wild ride bringing Songs of Conquest to console, and we’re so excited for players to pick up a controller and try this version out themselves” said Carl Toftfelt, Lead Game Designer at Lavapotion. “Turn-based strategy games are typically thought of as PC games, but we surprised even ourselves the first time we tried an early port with how well the gameplay translated across. Today is the day things have finally come to fruition and we can’t wait to hear what both existing fans and new console players think!”

In our review, we said: “For aficionados of RTS/RPG hybrids or turn-based adventures, Songs of Conquest is an absolute must-play. It’s gorgeous, and well-written, with enough meat on the bones of all four campaigns to create a decent overall package that also comes with a comprehensive map editor and sandbox mode to keep you building and sharing with the greater community long after you’re done with the stories. In a year that’s slowly being dominated by indie releases, Songs of Conquest is a stand-out hit.”

Songs of Conquest is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The new console version will cost 33.99 EUR / 29.50 GBP / 34.99 USD.