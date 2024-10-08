Songs of Conquest Vanir DLC announced, game coming to consoles

Coffee Stain Studios and Lavapotion have announced DLC for Songs of Conquest, and “Vanir” is coming this Winter.

Described as a “major DLC”, Lavapotion says: “The DLC will introduce a new faction called the Vanir, inspired by Viking and Scandinavian folklore. In the world of Aerbor, the Vanir are direct descendants of indebted Baryans and Arleon settlers who have become a raiding nation scouring the Bleak East region for riches.”

The team adds: “However, the Bleak East is a hostile place, and the Vanir were forced to embrace the temperamental creatures of the land known as Vildra, allowing them to change into fearsome beasts full of rage and power.”

Here’s the list of new units coming as part of the DLC:

Huskarl , a sturdy warrior equipped with a spear and shield that can transform into a

, a sturdy warrior equipped with a spear and shield that can transform into a Korphan slashing and clawing with its beaks and talons at the enemy backlines

Berserker, an iconic juggernaut full of rage that can change into a mighty bear to challenge any who seek to hurt their brethren

Chieftain, a commander of the Vanir force that can grow to enormous proportions and become the gigantic and mighty Jormr

Swine, embodying the mythological beast eaten by gods each night only to be resurrected the next day

, embodying the mythological beast eaten by gods each night only to be resurrected the next day Troll, Lykt, Bacahorse and Nornor, the Vildra creatures that join the Vanir in waging war and conquest upon the lands of Aerbor

On top of that, five new conquest maps and two challenge maps are coming with the DLC release, too.

We have a new roadmap for the 2024/2025 content for Songs of Conquest, as seen below. It reveals the game is set to hit consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series S|X) in Winter 2024 as well, with iOS and Android versions aiming for Summer 2025. Also, curiously, there’s a blurred out icon for “new platforms” in Winter 2025, which… well, once can imagine, right?

“New factions have been the most requested feature from our players ever since we’ve entered Early Access.” says Magnus Alm, CEO and Founder at Lavapotion. “While our original plan was to release a large expansion next year that would feature two new factions and a sweeping new campaign, we chose to listen to our players and change our plans to release more content sooner, starting with the release of the Vanir DLC this winter. As developing new factions takes a lot of time, we’ve chosen to prioritise the new faction and postpone the release of our ‘Rise Eternal’ story DLC to a later date. We look forward to seeing our players join us in the Bleak East!”

Songs of Conquest is out now for PC.