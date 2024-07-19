Streets of Rogue 2 early access pushed back to October

Developer Matt Dabrowski and publisher tinyBuild has announced a delay to the early access release of Streets of Rogue 2, which is now coming on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The team says it is “committed to providing the best experience possible. Streets of Rogue 2’s new Early Access launch window provides the team additional time to polish the game further.” The original release date was August 14th, which in fairness, did seem quite soon after it was announced.

Soak in the beauty of a lively procedurally generated world with one objective: depose a corrupt president… or just chill in the countryside, no one’s judging! Pursue the coup with total freedom, whether that means: running amok in a chaotic crime spree or roleplaying as a boy scout to help out numerous townsfolk with side quests to unlock sweet rewards. Live out wild dreams with a jam-packed roster of playable characters, each with distinct talents, like the tech-savvy hacker, agile ninja, or culinary chef. Plot to take over the country by any means necessary, like breaking into facility mainframes, staging a zombie outbreak, hiring a band of crooks, or becoming a farming mogul who can bribe anyone. Go nuts with destructible environments and an array of weaponry, including, but not limited to, machine guns, flamethrowers, rocket launchers, bear traps, and banana peels. Explore hugely different corners of the expansive world, from mysterious caves and neon-lit cities to creepy graveyards and sunlit islands. Cruise the highways in style with souped-out luxury cars or goof around in high-speed boat races across a wacky, ever-changing world with endless options. Travel through a massive procedurally generated map, always changing with countless surprises – and random threats — around each and every corner.

“The new date allows me to make the game that much better,” said Matt Dabrowski, creator of the Streets of Rogue franchise. “The new release date will also give me time to conduct a large-scale pre-release playtest. If Streets of Rogue’s history tells me anything, this should be very beneficial to development.”

Streets of Rogue 2 will be coming to PC early access on October 22nd.